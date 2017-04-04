Popular

Hideo Kojima as a Lego figurine is now a thing you can look at

It wears sunglasses indoors.

When you're famous and beloved like Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, cool things happen to you every single day. Things that don't happen to regular people. For example, if I were to tweet Warner Bros about the new Lego movie, I'd be lucky to get a measly "heart" or retweet. Best case scenario, I'd get ridiculed by someone with 12 followers and a different (terrible) opinion. Worst case scenario, there would be silence. Painful, echoing, eternal silence.

If Kojima tweets his opinions regarding Lego movies to Warner Bros, he gets this in exchange:

Or if you'd prefer not to expand that Tweet:

Yes, it's Hideo Kojima as a Lego figurine. It doesn't exist in the real world (yet), but in image form it will live forever. The image quality may deteriorate with excessive duplication, but the essence will remain.

You'll notice a few things about the figurine. First of all, it's hard to tell whether Lego Kojima is unhappy or just very cool (some people frown in order to appear cool). Secondly, he's lifting his left eyebrow. Why is he doing that? Is it possible that he's unimpressed by something?

Let's get a closer look:

...and just for the heck of it, let's see what it looks like when Lego Kojima is sitting in an old fashion tub, having a warm restorative bath. 

