Popular

Hi-Rez announces Smite Rivals, a marriage of card game and MOBA

By

Three-lane strategy on PC and mobile.

As Smite Tactics enters closed beta, Hi-Rez have announced another Smite-inspired card-based free to play game for PC. Where Tactics is a turn-based strategy game, Smite Rivals pits waves of minions against one another down three MOBA-inspired lanes. Players build decks of minions and powers as one of a number of Smite gods for quick, one-on-one battles.

Clash Royale seems like a clear touchstone here, although notably Rivals will be available on PC as well as mobile. Cross-platform multiplayer hasn't been confirmed, but your progress (and your card collection) will persist across versions. If you're attending Hi-Rez Expo in person you'll be able to play it today: expect some hands-on impressions later. If not, you can sign up for the closed beta on the official site

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments