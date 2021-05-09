Here's a look at the Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons crossover set

Wizards of the Coast has revealed some cards from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons crossover card set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. The sprawling set was announced last year, the first time D&D has come into Magic—though not the other way around. Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, or AfR, comes in July, arriving in Magic: The Gathering Arena on July 8th.

The set is quite big, including the new set boosters and collector boosters, themed boosters for each color and a bonus unannounced type of themed booster, and four new Commander format decks. The set's key art shows off Forgotten Realms hero Drizzt Do'Urden, too, so I'll be pretty shocked if there's not a Drizzt legendary in the offing.

The livestream showed off a bunch of lands, uniquely-styled for D&D to include flavor text and adventurous figures. They've also got some iconic D&D magic items like the portable hole, which you can trick an enemy into, and the quite-playable looking Vorpal Sword, which has a goofy 8-mana trick to instantly kill opponents. A Vorpal Sword, if you're not familiar, beheads the enemy on a critical hit.

The set also features iconic D&D monsters like the Beholder, as well as spells like Power Word Kill, but perhaps the biggest reveal so far is the inclusion of Tiamat, the Goddess and Queen of Evil Dragonkind. She's a 7/7 Flying Legendary Dragon God who costs two mana plus one mana of each color, your classic 2WUBRG critter, and when she enters the battlefield puts five Dragon cards from your deck into your hand. I can taste the commander decks already.

You can read more, along with information about other upcoming Magic: The Gathering sets and Magic: The Gathering Arena events, on Wizards of the Coast's official Summer of Legend announcement page.