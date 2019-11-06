Here's 24 minutes of Diablo 4 Barbarian gameplay footage

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 4 may be a while off – it doesn't even have a release date – but gameplay footage doing the rounds shows a lot of early promise. Take for instance the 24 minute gameplay video embedded below (via Game Informer) featuring the game's Barbarian: dialogue is fully-voiced, the environments are suitably dank, and it's unmistakably a Diablo game.

I'm no big fan of the Diablo series – it kinda just looks like Diablo 3 to me – but Tyler and James are experts and have written at length about the new art style. Still, despite how advanced this demo looks the game isn't coming out any time soon – not even 'Blizzard' soon, according to Blizzard itself.