Hearthstone's 'Deadmines' mini-set lands on November 2, brings multiple parrots with it

Blizzard announced today that following a brief delay caused by the launch of the Mercenaries expansion, Hearthstone's United in Stormwind Deadmines mini-set will roll out on November 2 as part of the 21.6 patch.

The pirate-themed mini-set will feature 35 unique new cards available in United in Stormwind card packs, or you can grab the whole 660card mini-set—4 Legendary Cards (x1), 1 Epic Card (x2), 14 Rare Cards (x2), and 16 Common Cards (x2)—for $15 or 2000 gold. To accompany the announcement all the commons have been revealed (see below). Keep an eye out in particular for those parrots, which look quite strong.

Some of the higher rarity cards will be spoiled over this weekend, and the full mini-set will be revealed on November 1. But wait, as the cinematic says—there's more! The 21.6 patch will also bring in the first content update for the new Mercenaries mode, which will see five new piratically-flavoured characters join the fight. Honestly, it's a bit odd that we're already getting new Mercs to collect when most players are likely still struggling to level up the ones they already have, but the content must flow I suppose.

Edwin, Defias Kingpin (Legendary Fighter)

Pirate

13/80 maxed stats

Abilities:

Assassin’s Blade 5: Speed 5. Attack an enemy. If it hasn’t acted yet this turn, gain +5 Health and Attack it again.

Assisted Strike 5: Speed 5, Cooldown 1. Gain +5 Attack for each friendly Pirate and Attack a random enemy. Combo: Gain Immune while Attacking this turn.

Kingpin’s Bounty 5: Speed 4, Cooldown 2. Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Repeat for each other Pirate you control. Deathblow: Restore 25 Health.

Equipment:

Black Flag 4: Passive: Adjacent Pirates’ Abilities are (4) Speed faster.

Round of Drinks 4: Assisted Strike is (3) Speed faster and always has Immune while Attacking.

Even Shares 4: Kingpin’s Bounty restores 10 more Health and affects all friendly characters.

Sneed (Epic Protector)

Pirate

7/77 maxed stats

Abilities:

Bzzz!!! 5: Speed 6. Deal damage equal to your Attack. If Activate Saw is active, also damage target’s neighbor.

Activate Saw 5: Speed 3, Cooldown 1: Gain +6 Attack for 2 turns. Attack a random enemy.

Disarm 5: Speed 3, Cooldown 1: Attack an enemy. Give it –5 Attack permanently.

Equipment:

Skull Dust 4: Bzzz!!! Gains Bleed (5).

Titanium Blades 4: Activate Saw gives +4 Attack and lasts 1 more turn.

Extra Blades 4: Sneed starts with Activate Saw 5 active for 1 turn.

Eudora (Epic Fighter)

Pirate

10/78 maxed stats

Abilities:

Coup d’Etat 5: Speed 4. Attack an enemy. If it’s the left or right-most enemy, fire Eudora’s Cannons at it.

Prepare the Cannons 5: Speed 7, Cooldown 1. Summon a Cannon to the left or right of this Merc. (Starts off Cooldown.)

Covering Fire 5: Speed 7, Cooldown 1. Restore 12 Health to a friendly Merc and return them to your bench. Fire all your Cannons.

Equipment:

Shrapnel Shot 4: Cannons deal 5 more damage.

Primed Armaments 4: Battlecry: Summon a Cannon.

Briny Bracers 4: Passive: +2/+10.

Mr. Smite (Rare Protector)

Pirate

7/75 maxed stats

Abilities:

Smite Slam 5: Speed 8. Gain +5 Attack for each enemy with 40 or less Health. Attack an enemy.

Avast ye Matey 5: Speed 2. Gain Taunt this turn. After an enemy Attacks this Merc gain +5 Attack.

Overboard 5: Speed 3, Cooldown 1. After another friendly character is damaged this turn, gain +10 Health and Attack a random enemy.

Equipment:

Sailor’s Cap 4: Mr. Smite gains an additional +4 Attack from Smite Slam.

Heavy Anchor 4: Overboard grants +6 Attack if the damaged friend is a Pirate.

Sharpened Scabbard 4: Whenever another friendly Pirate Attacks, gain +4 Attack.

Cookie the Cook

Murloc

6/70 maxed stats

Abilities:

Fish Feast 5 (Nature): Speed 2. Deal 10 damage to an enemy. Deathblow: Give +15 Health to all friendly characters.

Cookie’s Cooking 5 (Nature): Speed 5, Cooldown 1. Bleed (5) to all enemies. Restore 5 Health to friendly Murlocs and Pirates.

Go Fish! 5 (Nature): Speed 4, Cooldown 1. Summon a random fish for your opponent, with a Deathrattle that benefits you.

Equipment:

Seasoned Pan 4: Fish Feast gives +5 Attack as well.

Iron Ladel 4: Cookie’s Cooking restores an additional 5 Health.

Appetizers 4: Start of Game: Give friendly characters +9 Health.

There are also new Bounties coming to the Blackrock Zone of Mercenaries, a trio of new Heroes for the Battlegrounds mode including Diablo, the Lord of Terror, a "special event character" who will be available to everyone but only for a limited time, and an update to Hearthstone Duels that will see all ratings reset and the pool of cards available for deckbuilding updated to include cards from the new Deadmines mini-set. Battle-ready decks, which were introduced earlier this year as a time-limited leg-up for newcomers in Hearthstone's Standard constructed zone, are also returning, with decks for Rogue, Druid, Hunter, and Paladin.

Naturally, there are numerous fixes, changes, and tweaks accompanying this new content—the full details are up at playhearthstone.com.