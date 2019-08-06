Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum is now live

Saviors of Uldum, the Hearthstone expansion that puts the League of Explorers band back together to battle the dastardly do-badders of Arch-Villain Rafaam's League of E.V.I.L., is now live. Players can butt-kick for goodness with the new Reborn keyword that gives downed minions a second shot at life, new Plague spells, a new quest, and—as always—some free cards.

Logging into the game will get you a randomly-selected Legendary Quest card to kick things off. Unlike previous expansions, completing these objectives will reward you with an alternate hero power that automatically goes into effect. You'll also earn three Saviors of Uldum card packs for playing 100 cards, so get in there and grind.

The League of Explorers has arrived to save the day! Hearthstone’s newest expansion #SaviorsOfUldum is now live! Open your packs and share the results! 🐫 https://t.co/i6tyvCqBq0 pic.twitter.com/WAFPc4YDkbAugust 6, 2019

The new solo adventure mode, Tombs of Terror, will arrive sometime in September. Blizzard hasn't revealed any details on that yet, but said that it will take place "in the dusty and dangerous crypts of Uldum."

Blizzard's rundown of all things coming in Saviors of Uldum is up at playhearthstone.com. And for something a little different, here's our ranking of all Hearthstone expansions based on their theme songs. We'll also be updating our ranking of the 20 best legendary cards in a few weeks, once the meta has settled down.