Hearthstone's new expansion Knights of the Frozen Throne launches next week

If like me your pockets are bulging with Arcane Dust in anticipation of blowing it all on crafting when the next Hearthstone expansion hits, the good news is that the wait is almost over. Knights of the Frozen Throne will . That's next Thursday, for the diary-averse among you.
The has 135 new cards, including a Death Knight 'hero card' for each class, one of which will be given to players for free in exchange for beating the prologue mission of the accompanying PvE content, which you also won't have to pay for. Death Knight cards are all legendary rarity and trigger spicy effects on the turn they're played, in addition to giving you a new, stronger hero power.
We've been keeping track of all the cards spoiled so far in , as well as yesterday, and so far my favourite is probably this utterly ludicrous which is sure to generate enough salt to season all the fries in NA.
As is the way with these things, Blizzard is offering a one-per-user of 50 packs for $49.99 (£44.99, thanks Brexit), which also snags you an exclusive Frostmourne-themed card back. Let me know what deck you'll be trying out first in the comments below. Bonus internet points for anyone who can correctly predict the first card that the community decides needs to be nerfed.