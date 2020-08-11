Hearthstone may be getting a battle pass

It appears that Blizzard is giving thought to bringing a battle pass to Hearthstone. As reported by CCG site Out of Cards, players recently received a survey from Blizzard inquiring about their interest in a system that would replace rewards based on daily challenges and wins with one based on experience.

Like most battle passes, this one would offer both free and paid tracks, according to the survey, and players would have roughly four months to complete the entire thing. Rewards on offer would include new and existing expansion packs, hero skins, experience boosters, arena tickets, card backs, gold, and random individual cards.

Out of Cards said that Hearthstone players on the free track who are able to complete all 100 levels of the pass would end up with:

18 Packs for the Latest Expansion

14 Packs for a Prior Standard Expansion

4 Arena Tickets

2 Legendary Cards

2 Epic Cards

A choice of a Hero Skin (unknown list)

Expansion related Card Back

3990 Gold

Those on the paid track would also get:

1 Non-disenchantable Golden Legendary (Likely a unique legendary and not random)

2 Upgradeable Hero Skins (3 levels of upgrades each) (Jaina and Rexxar)

20% XP Boost for the Pass

Alternate Art for The Coin

17 Packs for the Latest Expansion

14 Packs for a Prior Standard Expansion

4 Arena Tickets

2 Legendary Cards

2 Epic Cards

Players getting past level 100 would earn 25 gold per level, up to a level cap of 150. Of course, those rewards would presumably change in successive battle passes.

Battle passes are all the rage these days, and regardless of how you feel about battle passes (and some of us quite like them), adding one to Hearthstone, a free-to-play card game that's been around since 2014, seems like a very natural evolution. Blizzard declined to comment on the possibility of a pass, though, or even this survey specifically.

"We regularly ask players for feedback on a wide range of ideas for Hearthstone," a Blizzard spokesperson said. "We have nothing to announce at this time."

We may find out more about it later today: The Hearthstone team is taking part in an AMA on Reddit that's now underway.