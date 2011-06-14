Popular

Hawken footage shows light mechs and siege mode

By

Indie mech shooter Hawken was stomping around E3 last week. G4 got a good long look at a siege mission, in which two teams must fight over the resources to build a battleship that can take out an enemy artefact. The game's been in development for less than a year, but it already looks spectacular. There's no word of a release date yet. Adhesive say Hawken will be out when it's ready, and it's not ready yet. For more on Hawken, check out these recent dev diaries , or head over to the official Hawken site .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments