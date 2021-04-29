Halo Infinite will support cross-progression and ultrawide monitors

When Halo Infinite launches on PC later this year it’ll have a lot of features people often request: cross-play with Xbox consoles, cross-progression, triple keybinds and support for both ultrawide and super ultrawide screens. In addition to all that, there will be a “wide variety of advanced graphics options” and more.

That’s according to a new blog post by Microsoft, which is all about making PC gamers feel happy and included. Given Microsoft’s platform-agnostic, service-oriented approach nowadays, it’s no surprise the company is putting a lot of effort into the PC version. In a separate post on Halo Waypoint there are some more granular details: field-of-vision will go up to 120, competitive modes will sort players by input type (so you won’t be facing mouse and keyboard players if you’re on a gamepad) and there won’t be any kernel-level anti-cheat.

“If you were to walk the (virtual) halls at Xbox today, I think you’d find that to us, the idea of the “player” has come to mean someone who plays many kinds of games on many different devices,” the post reads. “PC gaming is part of this; ‘player first’ has to apply for PC, as well, and to that end we’ve been making investments across the PC gaming ecosystem to ensure that PC is a key part of how people can play games.”

The blog also promises more PC titles down the line in the vein of Age of Empires and Gears Tactics—stuff that seems more at home with a keyboard and mouse. “Whether they are new genres for established franchises, the next iteration of a classic favorite or the evolution of a storied PC brand,” the post reads, carefully avoiding any mention of anything entirely new.

PC-oriented features for Infinite is good news, especially for owners of ultrawide and super ultrawide monitors who will not need to complain about lack of support in our comments section (we see you). Halo Infinite is expected to launch later this year.