Everything in the first Halo Infinite battle pass

You'll feel right at home as soon as you open the Halo Infinite battle pass if you've played the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty: Warzone in recent years. But while 343's approach makes some welcome changes to the well-established formula, Nat thinks it sucks in its current, glacially-slow state. Thankfully 343's made changes.
But it's not all bad. If you're a FOMO-afflicted Spartan, you'll be pleased to know that 'Heroes of Reach,' the first Halo Infinite battle pass, will be available indefinitely, even when the actual, longer-than-normal season ends in May 2022. All forthcoming passes will be available for good, too, so you don't need to worry about losing any rewards when a season elapses. Then, if you have more than one on the go, you can choose which pass to plug in your progress.
Then the rest of it is as you'd expect: 100 tiers, free and paid premium tracks, and plenty of cosmetics such as weapon skins and armour coatings—the latter can be paired with different shaders, or you can stick to matching sets. So, here's how the battle pass works in Halo Infinite, and what you can get in it.
Halo Infinite battle pass price: how much the premium track costs
Since you don't need to worry about paying for battle pass rewards that'll just vanish into thin air in a few months' time—with the exception being the limited-time 'Fracture' events, the first awarding the Halo Infinite Yoroi samurai armour next week—you may be more interested in paying for some extra goodies. Like other systems you'll have seen in other recent multiplayer games, some of the rewards will be available for free as you progress, with others only available to paying players.
The premium track is bought with credits: You can get just the premium pass for 1000 credits, or the pass with a 25-tier XP jump for 2800. It's simpler to just get the pass on its own, since there's a 1000 credits pack available for $10 (£7.99), but the next pack up is only 2200 credits for $20 (£15.99). As you'd expect, the bigger the credits bundle gets, the more credits you get for your dollar/pound.
Halo Infinite battle pass rewards list
Below you'll find every reward available in the first Halo Infinite battle pass, whether you're paying for free, or you've committed some cash toward some extras:
1-25
|Tier
|Reward
|Free/Premium
|1
|FUI epic backdrop
|Free
|1
|Mark V (B) epic armour kit
|Premium
|2
|UA / Type B1 rare helmet attachment
|Premium
|3
|UA / DO-01-CCR Breaching Kit epic chest
|Premium
|3
|Challenge swap
|Free
|4
|UA / P1DA Bracer rare wrist
|Premium
|5
|Blure rampage epic coating
|Premium
|5
|Challenge swap
|Free
|6
|Bryce rare visor
|Free
|6
|Challenge swap
|Free
|7
|SAP / EVA rare left shoulder pad
|Premium
|8
|SAP / EVA rare right shoulder pad
|Premium
|8
|Challenge swap
|Free
|9
|TAC / RS / Willow rare helmet attachment
|Premium
|10
|EVA epic helmet
|Premium
|11
|Stone Green rare coating
|Free
|11
|XP boost
|Premium
|12
|TAC / MAT-2519C Communicator epic chest
|Premium
|13
|TAC / MC5 Tacpad epic wrist
|Premium
|13
|Challenge swap
|Free
|14
|Noble Principle epic coating
|Premium
|15
|Commando epic helmet
|Premium
|15
|Challenge swap
|Free
|16
|Calm Blossom rare stance
|Free
|16
|XP boost
|Premium
|17
|Noble epic visor
|Premium
|18
|HUL (3) / BNR / Courier Pearl epic helmet attachment
|Premium
|18
|Challenge swap
|Free
|19
|Noble Command epic stance
|Premium
|20
|Carter-A259 Kit
|Free
|21
|Util / Enav Beacon rare chest
|Free
|21
|XP boost
|Premium
|22
|Noble epic nameplate
|Premium
|23
|Noble epic charm
|Premium
|23
|Challenge swap
|Free
|24
|UA / DO-06-FGM Tactical Kit rare chest
|Premium
|25
|FCI / Fascia legendary helmet attachment
|Premium
|25
|Challenge swap
|Free
26-50
|Tier
|Reward
|Free/Premium
|26
|Vandal epic visor
|Free
|26
|XP boost
|Premium
|27
|TAC / SRT UGPS epic wrist
|Premium
|28
|System of Systems epic backdrop
|Premium
|28
|Challenge swap
|Free
|29
|TAC / T-Mags rare chest
|Premium
|30
|Aviator rare helmet
|Premium
|31
|Ancient Code epic colour
|Free
|31
|XP boost
|Premium
|32
|SAP / SNP legendary left shoulder pad
|Premium
|33
|SAP / SNP legendary right shoulder pad
|Premium
|33
|Challenge swap
|Free
|34
|Noble Observer epic coating
|Premium
|35
|Scout epic helmet
|Premium
|35
|Challenge swap
|Free
|36
|Lumu rare AI model
|Free
|36
|XP boost
|Premium
|37
|HUL-I / RS / Argon legendary helmet attachment
|Premium
|38
|UTIL / Desert Patrol epic chest
|Premium
|38
|Challenge swap
|Free
|39
|Noble Strike epic stance
|Premium
|40
|Challenge swap
|Free
|41
|Tempest Lilac rare coating
|Free
|41
|XP boost
|Premium
|42
|Noble epic emblem
|Premium
|43
|TAC / Recon Package rare chest
|Premium
|44
|Search and Assess rare stance
|Premium
|45
|Recon legendary helmet
|Premium
|45
|Challenge swap
|Free
|46
|UA / Agathius epic left shoulder pad
|Free
|46
|XP boost
|Premium
|47
|MK59E CBRN / Glance epic helmet attachment
|Premium
|48
|Challenger epic glove
|Premium
|48
|Challenge swap
|Free
|49
|Critical Path epic backdrop
|Premium
|49
|UA / Agathius epic right shoulder pad
|Free
|50
|Judgement Phoenix legendary kill effect
|Premium
|50
|Challenge swap
|Free
51-75
|Tier
|Reward
|Free/Premium
|51
|Dynasty epic visor
|Free
|51
|XP boost
|Premium
|52
|UA / Type FJ epic kneepad
|Premium
|53
|M45 Hardcase epic hip attachment
|Premium
|53
|Challenge swap
|Free
|54
|Noble Intercessor epic coating
|Premium
|55
|Air Assault epic helmet
|Premium
|55
|Challenge swap
|Free
|56
|Ghost Grey epic coating
|Free
|56
|XP boost
|Premium
|57
|Noble epic emblem
|Premium
|58
|TAC / RS / Starlight epic helmet attachment
|Premium
|58
|Challenge swap
|Free
|59
|Noble Confidence epic stance
|Premium
|60
|Catherine-B320 Kit legendary armour kit
|Premium
|60
|Challenge swap
|Free
|61
|Kill Count epic backdrop
|Free
|61
|XP boost
|Premium
|62
|SAP / ODST rare left shoulder pad
|Premium
|63
|SAP / ODST rare right shoulder pad
|Premium
|63
|Challenge swap
|Free
|64
|Helljumper rare visor
|Premium
|65
|ODST epic helmet
|Premium
|65
|Challenge swap
|Free
|66
|Karaba Sirocco rare coating
|Free
|66
|XP boost
|Premium
|67
|UA / ODST rare chest
|Premium
|68
|Keep It Clean rare charm
|Premium
|68
|Challenge swap
|Free
|69
|Super Tone legendary colour
|Premium
|70
|Superintendent legendary AI model
|Premium
|70
|Challenge swap
|Free
|71
|UA / M557 Jackplate rare chest
|Free
|71
|XP boost
|Premium
|72
|UA / Type JOR epic kneepad
|Premium
|73
|UA / Vauntlock legendary chest
|Premium
|73
|Challenge swap
|Free
|74
|Noble Defender epic coating
|Premium
|75
|Grenadier epic helmet
|Premium
|75
|Challenge swap
|Free
76-100
|Tier
|Reward
|Free/Premium
|76
|Noble Portal epic coating
|Free
|76
|XP boost
|Premium
|77
|Stalwart legendary visor
|Premium
|78
|Challenge swap
|Free
|78
|UA / Type E3 rare helmet attachment
|Premium
|79
|Noble Justice legendary stance
|Premium
|80
|Jorge-052 Kit legendary armour kit
|Premium
|81
|Trailblazer epic helmet
|Free
|82
|SAP / MKVI epic right shoulder pad
|Premium
|83
|SAP / MKVI epic left shoulder pad
|Premium
|83
|Challenge swap
|Free
|84
|FCI-I Airwolf epic helmet attachment
|Free
|84
|Mark VI epic helmet
|Premium
|85
|Judgement Mantle legendary armour FX
|Premium
|85
|Challenge swap
|Free
|86
|Claw Marks rare backdrop
|Free
|86
|XP boost
|Premium
|87
|M10 Tactical Soft Case rare hip attachment
|Premium
|88
|Tac / CASC epic wrist
|Premium
|88
|Challenge swap
|Free
|89
|UA / M550D Halfplate rare chest
|Free
|89
|Noble Executioner epic coating
|Premium
|90
|EVA [C] legendary helmet
|Premium
|90
|Challenge swap
|Free
|91
|Special Delivery legendary stance
|Free
|91
|XP boost
|Premium
|92
|Visigoth rare visor
|Premium
|93
|Tac / Sapper Rig epic chest
|Premium
|93
|Challenge swap
|Free
|94
|Dragoon epic visor
|Free
|94
|Noble Fury epic stance
|Premium
|95
|Emile-A239 Kit legendary armor kit
|Premium
|95
|Challenge swap
|Free
|96
|Mark VII legendary helmet
|Free
|96
|XP boost
|Premium
|97
|Judgement Helm legendary armour FX
|Premium
|97
|Challenge swap
|Free
|98
|UA / Armet legendary helmet attachment
|Free
|98
|MIA rare visor
|Premium
|99
|Redacted Records epic coating
|Premium
|99
|Challenge swap
|Free
|100
|UA / Type II-A1 Buckler legendary wrist
|Free
|100
|Judgement Flame legendary mythic effect set
|Premium