Hades now offers a test branch with early access to updates and fixes

Hades players who want to get an early look at what's coming next can now sign up for a test branch on Steam and the Epic Store that will grant access to the latest updates before they officially go live. Developer Supergiant said the test branch isn't for everyone, warning that you should only sign up if you're struggling with "some rare technical issue" or just want to help out with testing, but if that's your thing, now's your chance.

"The Hades Test Branch is a version of Hades containing bug fixes and other work-in-progress we're preparing for an official patch," the test branch readme on the Hades Discord server says. "Having completed the Early Access development of Hades, we want to be especially sure our follow-up patches launch in a problem-free state. Having enough players opting to play on our Test Branch will give us the confidence that our changes have been thoroughly tested before launching an official patch."

Want an early preview of our next post-launch patch? It'll have balance changes, a new decorative theme, new voice lines for several characters, fixes, and more. Visit the test-branch-readme channel at our official Discord (https://t.co/I9gLstay9Q) for details on our test branch. pic.twitter.com/AxpIschw74October 9, 2020

There will be no specific schedule test branch updates, nor will there necessarily be patch notes released outside of official updates. Supergiant also said that the existence of the test branch should not be taken as a sign that more content is coming, because it isn't.

"We put everything we've got into v1.0 of Hades," the FAQ says. "The Hades Test Branch is to ensure our follow-up patches in the coming days are as problem-free as possible. Once we're sure things have settled with our launch, our small team will be taking a break to recharge, and plan what's next. The Hades Test Branch will likely be functionally discontinued during that time (i.e., we will not be making updates)."

If all of that hasn't put you off, this is how to sign up for the test branch on Steam:

Right-click Hades in your Steam Library

in your Steam Library Select Properties

Go to the Betas tab

tab Type HadesTestBranchAccess in the code field

Click Check Code

Select testbranch - Test Branch from the dropdown menu

And this is how you do it on the Epic Games Store:

Open your Library

Locate or search for "Hades Test Branch" (it should have its own entry)

Select "Install"

As for switching between the two branches, Supergiant said the test branch and main branch of Hades on Steam "will be one and the same" once an official update goes out. On Epic, the test branch will be an entirely separate library entry, so you can just uninstall it and go back to playing the main Hades game.

A channel for discussing test branch issues, as well as a running list of some of the changes, are also available on the Hades Discord server. Here's what's currently in the pipe:

General:

Added two more Themes

Balance:

Aspect of Talos (Fist): increased damage bonus

Aspect of Hera (Bow): further updates to interactions with Crush Shot

Sniper Shot (Bow): made trigger area larger

Bow: reduced Special damage

Charged Volley (Bow): increased effectiveness

Flaring Spin (Spear): increased pulse damage

Dash Nova (Blade): increased Sturdy duration

Huge Catch (Poseidon): pre-requisite can include Conch Shell

Hydraulic Might (Poseidon): increased Heroic rarity scaling

Lightning Reflex (Zeus): improved pom scaling

Clean Kill (Artemis): improved pom scaling

Fiery Presence (Mirror): damage increase now functions (& is reduced)

Trial of the Gods: increase difficulty in Elysium

Wringer: made slightly more common in Tartarus

Fixed erroneous Boon pre-requisities

Events:

Fixed issues preventing certain story events and voice lines from playing for some characters

Fixed Nyx's greetings not playing as expected when approaching her

Fixed Dusa's 'surprised' greetings having less variety than intended

Added Charon voice line variety when interacting with him

Added Minotaur voice line variety when entering his chamber

Added some new Zagreus voice lines in some contexts

Added a new Inspect Point after the epilogue

Added updated translations in all languages

Bugs: