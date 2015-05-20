Guild Wars 2's capital city is being rebuilt

It was over a year ago that Guild Wars 2's capital city, Lion's Arch, was destroyed as part of the Living World storyline. Since then, a group of NPCs have constantly hammered at the same spots in the hope that a city would magically re-appear. Amazingly, it seems to have worked. As part of yesterday's otherwise minor Guild Wars 2 patch, scaffolding has sprung up around the city. In addition, ArenaNet has unveiled their plan for a brand new Lion's Arch.

"The plan of the city leaders is not to attempt to fully restore the landmark as it once was, but rather to implement an enhanced design that will more realistically serve the Tyria of today," writes ArenaNet's Gaile Gray.

To recognise the change in design, various districts and landmarks are being renamed. ArenaNet is giving its players the chance to help name these locations—albeit only by picking from a list of pre-selected options.

ArenaNet says the rebuilt city will be ready in the "next few months". Below, you can find some screenshots of the building work as it currently stands.