Guild Wars 2 Sylvari week introduces new race of plant people

Guild Wars 2 - Sylvari

The ArenaNet blog will be hosting articles and screenshots on the newest addition to the Guild Wars 2 universe, the leafy Sylvari race. According to ArenaNet artist Kristen Perry, the brief for the new race boiled down to three words: "noble, beautiful, plant." You can read about the challenges of creating a race made of foliage on Perry's blog post , which also contains plenty of concept art. Writer Angel McCoy reveals more about the new race here . Check out the new screenshots and concept art from Sylvari week below.

