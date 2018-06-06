G.Skill just took extreme RAM to the next level with a DDR4-5066 memory kit

From a technology standpoint, it was a big deal when memory makers pushed past 4GHz, which is still considered extremely fast for a DDR4 kit. G.Skill has been testing the limits of DDR4, however, and is currently showcasing a range of performance kits at Computex, the fastest of which is a Trident Z RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-5066 kit.

"Chasing after the fastest possible memory speed, G.Skill once again breaks the limits and presents the Trident Z RGB DDR4-5066MHz extreme dual-channel kit built with Samsung 8Gb ICs, which is the highest frequency dual-channel memory on live demo display at Computex 2018," G.Skill said.

We take that to mean it's an actual SKU, or a SKU in the making, and not a lower speed kit that G.Skill is temporarily overclocking. We've reached out to G.Skill for clarification and will update this article once we hear back.

In the meantime, we know this kit is running in a system built around an MSI Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard, and is paired with an Intel Core i7-8700K processor.

If these modules make it to market, they will be the fastest around, in terms of frequency. The next fastest kit checks in at DDR4-4600, offered by both G.Skill and Corsair.

G.Skill might also release a DDR4-4800 kit soon. In addition to the DDR4-5066 demo, it's currently showing off a 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-4800 memory kit running at CL17-17-17-37, "the lowest possible CAS latency timing at such high frequency," the company claims. It's also paired with a Core i7-8700K processor, but in an Asus ROG Maximus X Apex motherboard.

At these extreme speeds, it's pretty much academic in regards to real-world performance. Outside of benchmarking, and specifically memory benchmarking, you'd be hard pressed to discern a difference between DDR4-4000 and DDR4-5066, for example.

Still, it's nice to see companies like G.Skill continuing to push the limit. If nothing else, these extreme kits could help drive down the price of lower tier RAM.