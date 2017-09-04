Popular

Grab some tissues for The Witcher's 10th anniversary video

Geralt and the gang reunite one last time.

Oh man, I’m definitely not ready to say goodbye to Geralt and company. To celebrate The Witcher’s tenth anniversary, CD Projekt Red have put together a sweet video full of old friends and I’m not going to pretend it hasn’t made me a wee bit teary. 

In October, Geralt—or at least the digital version—will turn 10, marking the launch of the first game, and it’s been quite the ride. I was lucky enough to end The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine on a positive note, with Geralt content and Ciri mostly happy, but it’s not a series that favours fairy tale endings, so if you got one of the gloomier ones, the video should cheer you up considerably. 

Despite all the smiling faces and resurrected friends, there’s a tinge of sadness. While we might see more Witcher games, CDPR consider Blood & Wine the final chapter of Geralt’s story, and I’m already missing my favourite video game dad. It’s nice to see him happy for once, though. 

And don’t worry, I didn’t forget…

