Grab a gaming chair for just $85 right now

Do you need a new chair? If so, Newegg currently has the Vitesse 'Zero' Gaming Chair for just $85.49. The listed price is $89.99, down from a regular price of $219.99, but when you use coupon code BTS5OFF at checkout, you get an additional $4.50 off.

This chair is made of high-density sponge and foam, and the back section can recline all the way down to 180 degrees. Want to take a power nap while you're queuing in Overwatch? Now you can. A headrest pillow is included.

We haven't personally tried this specific chair—check our guide to the best gaming chairs for the ones we have—but the Newegg reviews are mostly positive. You can buy it here.