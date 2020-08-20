Google restores Gmail for some users after disruption, complete fix to follow (Updated)

Update: Google has confirmed it has restored Gmail service for some users, and expects to be able to offer the same for all users in the near future.

The latest update from 10:40AM is as follows:

"Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change."

Original story: Gmail is currently facing an issue that prevents users from sending emails. Similarly, Google Meet, Google Drive, Admin Console, Google Sites, Google Keep, Google Voice, and Google Chat are all confirmed to be affected by the sudden and unexpected disruption.

So far the issue is only listed as a 'service disruption' and not a 'service outage'. As such, it is still possible to check any mail you already have in your inbox (although this varies by user—my inbox has since become inaccessible), and it's only your hilarious morning office-wide joke newsletter that will have to wait until the service is back up-and-running again.

That could be any time now, as Google has acknowledged the issue and has a team investigating the issue.

The latest entry on the app status page , from 09:38, reads as follows:

"We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 10:38 AM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat, Sites adding new pages issues, Keep issues, Voice mail issues"

Google has been aware of the fault since 6:29AM, and a look at Downdetector suggests the issues first arose around 5:07AM.

Reports from across the globe also suggest this is a worldwide issue, and the severity of the disruption varies from user to user.