Get a glimpse of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' desert map

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene revealed a glimpse of Battlegrounds' upcoming desert map during his Gamescom keynote today, specifically a sand-covered city. Not the sort of place you’d want to take a holiday, but I hear that it’s rich in chicken.

It’s hard for me to not look at the rundown city and see countless places where I’ll probably die. With its plethora of high-rise buildings looking over large open spaces, it looks like a sniper’s heaven, and thus my hell.

The cliffs off in the distance make the city look like a deadly arena, and it also makes me wonder if we’ll be able to climb them. Going on a ramble up a mountain is one of my favourite PUBG activities, largely because I’m a terrible coward and it’s a good place to hide.