From Resi 6 to Cookie Clicker: our guilty gaming pleasures

Hated by series fans, ignored by action game fans, Resident Evil 6 was promptly put in the bin when it was released in 2012 (later 2013 on PC). With four campaigns totally 40-50 hours of game, which is really a lot of value for money when you think about it, accusations of Resi 6 being bloated weren’t totally unfounded. The popular idea that a lot of people buy into is that Resi 5 made the series too action-oriented and Resi 6 just continued down that path into design oblivion. I disagree. And even if it did go a little more action heavy, maybe this isn’t the worst thing in the world.

In actuality, Resi 4, one of the best games ever made, was responsible for this move into action. And I don’t think people really wanted an old school Resi game with fixed camera angles again, either. The difference with Resi 5 was that it swapped what might be considered familiar horror imagery for something a little closer to the real world (but not that close), and introduced a co-op element that perhaps made the action feel heightened—but the systems are roughly the same as Resi 4’s. The only area in which it doesn’t quite compare favourably is the level design: Resi 4 was packed with ideas whereas Resi 5 has a few stretches of filler. Resi 6’s problem is there’s far too much fat on it: Chris Redfield’s campaign is particularly repetitive and boring. Leon’s is much better. Put the story bits to one side, though, and I honestly think Resi 6’s combat mechanics are world class: they’re just a pain in the dick to learn, and the game does nothing to teach them to you.

I’ve played 40 hours of Resident Evil 6 on PC, and most of that time has been spent playing the Mercenaries mode, which is Resi’s version of a horde mode (that predates the notion of a horde mode, which Gears of War itself borrowed, along with Resi’s over-the-shoulder aiming). Using the various acrobatic moves like jumping, diving, skidding along the floor and charging melee attacks, there’s an amazing amount of expression to the combat system—you just have to learn to do it yourself. Or, follow this Neogaf guide, like I did.

I love Resi 6, then. Not as much as 4, not even as much as 5, but I’ve got it installed on both my work and home PC in case I ever fancy watching a few heads fly off. Critics might hate Resident Evil 6, but when did critics ever know anything?—Samuel Roberts