Freespace IP returns to Interplay for just $7,500

In the rush to place dibs on THQ's former properties, Freespace must have been kicked into some dusty corner of the office. Surely that's the only reason it was so neglected, with the space combat sim's IP rights finally being sold to Interplay for a meagre $7,500. That's according to a court document , filed on June 4th, and unearthed by Polygon .

There was a time when this would have been great news; Interplay being the publisher of brilliant games like Baldur's Gate, Planescape: Torment, Fallout, and, of course, Descent: Freespace and its sequel Freespace 2.

But when Interplay went bankrupt, the Freespace IP went with developer Volition to its new home at THQ. Since THQ's bankruptcy, Volition were acquired by Koch Media, and Freespace has returned to a very different Interplay.

Unfortunately, this Interplay hasn't shown much interest in making games, seemingly more interested in legal battles and bizarre attempts to crowdfund a Black Isle "proof of concept".

Both Freespace games are still available from GOG. If you're still unsure why you should care, read our Reinstall of Freespace 2 .