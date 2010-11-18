Free DLC to bring nuclear war to RUSE

Ubisoft have announced that RUSE players will receive a free update next month. It'll be called the Manhattan Project Pack, and will include new maps and game modes, along with the introduction of the 'Long Tom' nuclear cannon. Full details below.

Ubisoft have posted the first details on the RUSE blog , saying that there will be three new maps and two new game modes. The three maps will be set in Italy, Holland and North Africa, and will be suitable for both 2v2 and 3v3 match ups.

As for the two new game modes, the first will be called "Nuclear War", which will contain the new cannons that fire nuclear missiles. The second scenario is the time bending "Total War", which starts in 1939 and jumps forwards every ten minutes, unlocking more advanced units and abilities with every jump. There's no exact date for the pack's release just yet, but it's scheduled to arrive in December.

