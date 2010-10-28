Free Borderlands update will raise the level cap

The next free update for Borderlands will allow players to fight to level 58. Enemies will also scale to higher levels, meaning more powerful loot for veteran Borderlands players. Read on for the full details on the patch.

Gearbox have posted the patch notes on the Borderlands forums . Here they are in full:



Level cap increase for all players of 8 levels. That means that all Borderlands players will now be able to achieve a new maximum level of 58.



Owners of The Secret Armory of General Knoxx can achieve a record setting increase to a maximum level of 69.



End game players that have completed playthrough 2 will see enemies scale to the new levels up to the new level cap. That means that if you've completed everything, you can play through the game again and again at a challenging level in order to find better and better loot.



Item drops (with the exception of COM Decks) will also scale with higher level enemies to the new level cap. That means that this Title Update features the highest level weapons to date!



Other fixes, including DLC4 Achievement/Trophy glitches that have affected some users and will be corrected to properly award players for obtaining these achievements no matter which order they were completed in.



The patch is almost ready to go, and Gearbox have announced that the update should land in the next few weeks.