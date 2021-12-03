Forza Horizon 5 gets a convoy of fixes in the latest patch

A new Forza Horizon 5 update went live today with a range of improvements to multiplayer racing, mouse and video improvements on PC, and a range of stability and bug fixes.

Among the biggest changes in the patch are fixes to convoys: A bug that could cause an "infinite load" for players using the Find a Convoy option has been fixed, Forza Link invites accepted by convoy leaders will now apply to the whole convoy, and the convoy icon on the player label in the map is more readable.

The Horizon Arcade has also undergone some significant changes. The score target now scales based on the number of participants, an issue causing convoy members and other players to disappear has been "improved" (but, apparently, not completely fixed), matchmaking will now prioritize putting players together in larger groups, and completion requirements have been adjusted for some events. Some leaderboard issues have been fixed, and bugs causing EventLab props to appear incorrectly have also been taken care of.

The latest content update is now live for #ForzaHorizon5 You can read the release notes here: https://t.co/rUZ1ojIKaZDecember 3, 2021 See more

There's still more to be done—Playground Games is still working on the ability to save and load EventLab content for a future update, for instance, and some players are still reporting issues with convoys—but the response to the patch on Forza Horizon subreddit seems largely positive.

"I think there’s a lot more Eliminator fixes than it says," Reddit user Marrioshi wrote. "I’ve played 3 today and was able to challenge everyone. Still invisible people challenging you and I don’t think it spawns everyone on the same map still, but holy shit is it better."

Scaling score targets are also popular. "Just completed four arcade events in a row with group sizes ranging from just me to maybe four total in one of them," redditor DrizzyWay said. "All events were completed within about 5 minutes."

Forza Horizon 5 players will also be receiving 1,000 Forzathon Points along with the update, which can be used to pick up rare cars, horns, clothing and wheelspins from the in-game shop. The full patch notes are below.

Game Stability

Various stability fixes

Fixed crash that could occur when loading Chapter 6 in the Born Fast Horizon Story

Fixed crash that could occur when replaying the Canyon Expedition

Fixed a soft lock which could occur during the Baja Expedition

Multiplayer

Improvements for an issue where convoy members and other players can disappear

Horizon Open - Reduced the amount of races in Open Racing events before a car change, from 5 to 3

Horizon Open - Removed The Goliath from pool to prevent long wait for race completion

Horizon Open - Street Race routes will now be at night

Horizon Open - Removed S2 Cross Country races from rotation

Horizon Open - Fixed issue with scoring HUD in Open Drifting

Eliminator - Randomised position of Eliminator car drops

Fixed an issue where searching for a convoy via 'Find a Convoy' could result in an infinite load

Convoy leaders accepting a Forza LINK invite now accepts for the whole convoy

Convoy icon on Player Label in the map has been updated to be more readable

Horizon Arcade - Score target now scales based on number of participants

Horizon Arcade - Fixed an issue where convoy members were seeing different score totals

Horizon Arcade - Prioritise grouping players in larger groups when event starts

Horizon Arcade - Increased the time at which a Horizon Arcade event radius will appear on the map ahead of it starting to 10 minutes

Horizon Arcade - Adjusted completion requirements for some Horizon Arcade events

Horizon Arcade - Fixed issue where finding a Barn Find during a Horizon Arcade event could leave players in a bad game state

Horizon Arcade - Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade Mini Missions HUD wouldn't show players when next mission is starting

Horizon Arcade - Added unique icons for each Horizon Arcade game type on the map

Horizon Arcade - Fixed an issue where some ramps might not appear during Horizon Arcade bullseye events

Horizon Arcade - Reduced the completion requirements as part of Festival Playlist

Made car restrictions for Horizon Tour clearer

Fixed issue where beating a record in Rivals and Series Rivals wouldn't provide a new rival in the post-race screen

Fixed issue where players could see incorrect points total in Playground Games events when a player left

Fixed issue where no traffic was present for online street races

Fixed issue with destination pin when playing expeditions in co-op

Fixed issue with AI cars disappearing when playing expeditions in co-op

Wheel Compatibility

Fixed an issue where button prompts were not appearing for users with a Logitech G920

Exploits

Fixed an issue where players could tune their car to a higher class vehicle before starting a race

Fixed an issue where times from Blueprint events could be erroneously posted to the leaderboard for the race at that location

Fixed an issue where players were able to post to Rivals and PR Stunt leaderboards when using modified game speed settings

PC

Fixed issue where Pause Menu could show two tabs at once when changing focus away from the game and unpausing with a controller

Fixed issue where mouse input was being ignored in the Horizon Story Post Race Stars screen

Stopped mouse being able to move the camera during Pre-Race cinematic

Fixed an issue where low video memory warning could be displayed incorrectly on AMD Renoir

Fixed an issue where running at 3440x1440 resolution would cause graphical artefacts on the screen edge

Improved messaging around out of date drivers

Cars

'98 Toyota Supra RZ - Corrected window trim issue and various other fixes to upgrade parts

Added Freeroam Convertible functionality to the Willys Jeep and Porsche 918 Spyder

'18 BMW M5 - Corrected colour in front left brake calliper

'70 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler - Stock brakes can't be painted

Fixed DeLorean logo on Car Collection screen

Reduced Transmission whine on stock car audio

Updated the engine audio for the Porsche 918 Spyder

Accolades

Fixed an issue where some completed Accolades could reset to being incomplete

Fixed an issue with Accolades for photographing the statues in the El Camino story not unlocking

Fixed an issue where the Accolade for taking a short cut in the final Lucha De Carreteras story chapter would not unlock

Fixed "Raised in the Desert" not requiring the player to be in the designated car

Fixed "Unlimited Power" description to say Unlimited Off-road rather than Extreme Off-road

Fixed "Ready, Set, Go!" unlocking if player lost the race

Removed some Accolades which could become incompletable which required the player to complete a PR Stunt in a specific car

Corrected typo on the "A True Advantage" description from 2018 to 2019 Aston Martin Vantage

Fixed "Ford of the Wings" where the objective wouldn't appear when pinned

Fixed issue where "Monster Destroyer" would not complete if the player wins after a restart

Updated the "Canon Run" accolades to use the correct name

Corrected the number of air skills required for the "Air In A G Wagon" Accolade

Fixed an issue with the "Unbeatable Dirt Racing" Accolade counting progress incorrectly

Fixed "Money To Burn" Accolade directing players to wrong drift zone

Updated "Don't Break It, There Isn't Many Left" Accolade to inform player of danger sign they need to complete

Fixed issue where pinning Accolades for some danger signs would not set the route correctly

Added ability to jump to rewards in the Accolade menus

Super7

Super7 second pre event screen now shows Title and Description rather than the Creator and Description

Fixed issue in Super7 where players can experience a long load if creating a challenge far from a road

Fixed issue where Super7 challenge props wouldn't load after publishing

Fixed issue where player could stop getting new Super7 challenges

Removed an incorrect VO line from playing when returning to Freeroam from Super7

Other