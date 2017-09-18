Former Valve writer Chet Faliszek joins Worlds Adrift developer Bossa Studios

Old Man Murray isn't the cultural touchstone it once was, but it got Chet Faliszek a job at Valve a decade ago, and writing credits on Half-Life 2 Episodes 1 and 2, Left 4 Dead and L4D2, and Portal 1 and 2. He departed the studio earlier this year, saying he wanted to "change things up" and promising to tell the world when he'd settled on something else. Today's the day, as he revealed that he's now signed up with I Am Bread and Worlds Adrift developer Bossa Studios.

Excited I'm joining @bossastudios to direct an unannounced PC action co-op game trying to do something new in the narrative space using AI.September 18, 2017

Faliszek said in followup tweets that he'll be remaining in Seattle (Bossa is based in London) and that it is not a VR project, although he's still got some VR side projects in the works. A Bossa rep said the studio isn't sharing any further details right now, except to say that it's a brand-new project and that "the core of the game will revolve around AI driven narrative."

Faliszek's hiring comes on the heels of news that Bossa recently secured $10 million in Series A funding, which according to GamesIndustry will help it launch Worlds Adrift and "define its strategic focus on AI and user-generated content."

Bossa confirmed Faliszek's new gig in a tweet of its own, and then asked its followers to send in pictures of cats.