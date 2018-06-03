Former Sony CEO and Epic Games team up to fund PC-first indie projects

The investment fund of former Sony CEO Jack Tretton has launched a new partnership with Epic Games to fund PC-first indie games being made in Unreal Engine 4.

Interactive Gaming Ventures (IGV), which was launched in March with Tretton at the helm, will invest between $1m and $5m in each project, and will target two to three indie teams a year for the next seven years.

The indie developers will retain complete control of their projects, IGV said.

The company is looking for indie developers that are bringing their games to PC first, with the possibility of porting to consoles later on. The companies must be working in Unreal Engine, which is owned and licensed by Epic Games.

“We are looking to provide exceptional independent teams building games with Unreal Engine the support structure, cash infusion, marketing resources, and relationships that will help them achieve incredible financial returns,” Tretton said.

Developers can contact IGV through its website for more information.

