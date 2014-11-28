Five ways World of Warcraft changed MMOs forever

There are two kinds of revolutionary game: the ones that create genres, and the ones that change genres forever. In the former category you’ll find Wolfenstein 3D, Herzog Zwei, Ultima Online; in the latter Half-Life, Dune 2, World of Warcraft. These games aren’t just influential – they fundamentally alter the expectations of players and developers. After WoW, the MMO genre had a shape and a set of principles that would define millions upon millions of hours of playtime over the course of the next decade. After WoW, it wasn’t possible to make an MMO in the west without explicitly or implicitly commenting on World of Warcraft.

Not all of Blizzard’s ideas were radical or even original, but in combination they mapped out a new model for online RPGs. WoW marked the ascendancy of the themepark, confining the notion of a simulated online world to niche games and EVE Online. Ultima Online offered players the promise of dragon-slaying adventure and life as a baker in equal proportion: World of Warcraft established, definitively, that the future of the genre was the former. Here’s how Blizzard did it.