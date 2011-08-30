Popular

Firefall trailer crashes in from PAX

By

Compared to the whimsical cliff-diving of the last Firefall trailer, the PAX video, spotted on RPS , has a much darker tone. It's narrated by one of the enigmatic enemies of mankind, the Chosen. There's talk of "struggle" and clawing at the dirt. Clawing at the dirt? Here's a word for you, "jetpacks." We'll get to strap them on and fight the forces of evil for free when Firefall comes out later this year. A closed beta is starting right now. You can sign up for a chance to participate on the Firefall site .

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments