Final Fantasy VII wins random encounter, is rewarded with Steam release

It's not the best Final Fantasy - I think we can all agree that X-2 gets that award - but Squaresoft's classic tale of big swords, bigger hair and incongruous snowboarding minigames has now arrived on Steam . I know what you're wondering: does it support Cloud Saving? Yes... yes it does. They were hardly going to let that obvious pun go to waste.

Given that those savegames aren't being piped through Steam's cloud system, it seems safe that this is the same version of the game available through the Square Enix webstore . You do get Steam achievements, though - so this time if any friends start bragging about how they killed Ruby Weapon, you can double check that they are lying. Or just give them a pained look, because what is this 1997?