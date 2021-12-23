If you're looking for the best FF7R weapons and how to get them, you're in the right place. Now the remake of the classic PlayStation-era RPG has finally arrived on PC, almost two years after it was first released on PS4, it's essential you know which weapons you should be wielding.

If you played the original, you're in for a surprise—the combat has had a complete rework. Materia still exists, but instead of being the turn-based system you may be expecting, it's similar to the combat found in the more recent Final Fantasy 15. With that in mind, here are the best weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as where to find them.

Best weapons

Cloud: Hardedge

This is the best weapon for Cloud if you want to concentrate on dealing a lot of damage, as the Infinity's End ability is one of his most powerful attacks. The drawback to this is losing magic power and defensive bonuses you might gain from other choices.

Tifa: Purple Pain

The best weapon choice for Tifa is going to come down to the role you want her to play. Purple Pain balances her stats, allowing her to deal damage and use magic equally well. The True Strike ability also boosts an enemy's stagger percentage, so learning this skill is very handy. Alternatively, if you're after pure damage, go with Metal Knuckles. For magic, choose Mythril Claws.

Barret: Big Bertha

With the highest attack power of all his weapons, Big Bertha is the best option for Barret. It also has good magic damage, so you won't lose out if you want him to throw out the occasional spell. The Maximum Fury ability is a powerful ranged attack which can be super handy in many situations.

Aerith: Mythril Rod

As the main magic dealer of the party, it makes sense to equip Aerith with her most powerful magical weapon. Its high magic stat ensures she's dishing out good healing and magic-based damage. And the Ray of Judgement ability helps stagger enemies so they can be taken down quickly.

Yuffie: 4-Point Shuriken

Yuffie only has three weapons from which to choose. The 4-Point Shuriken doesn't have the highest attack power—that honour belongs to the Steel Reaper—but she loses a considerable chunk of health if you opt for the stronger weapon.

Sonon: Indurate Staff

You can't control Sonon like you can the other characters, but Sonon's weapon is still important for synergising with Yuffie. The Indurate Staff has high attack power and so can deal out considerable damage.

All weapon locations

Cloud

Buster Sword

Ability: Focused Thrust

Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).

Iron Blade

Ability: Triple Slash

Location: Rewarded as part of the story during Chapter 3.

Nail Bat

Ability: Disorder

Location: Reward for finishing the 'Kids on Patrol' sidequest in the Sector 5 Slums in Chapter 8.

Hardedge

Ability: Infinity's End

Location: Buy from the Wall Market weapon shop in Chapter 9.

Mythril Saber

Ability: Blade Burst

Location: Buy from the Wall Market weapon shop in Chapter 14.

Twin Stinger

Ability: Counterstance

Location: The chest containing this weapon is easy to spot in The Drum Level 3 area during Chapter 17.

Tifa

Leather Gloves

Ability: Divekick

Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).

Metal Knuckles

Ability: Overpower

Location: Rewarded as part of the story during Chapter 5.

Sonic Strikers

Ability: Focused Strike

Location: Mako Reactor 5 - B5. This is inside a purple chest during the 'Sentenced to Death' objective.

Feathered Gloves

Ability: Starshower

Location: Found in Chapter 10 after draining the aqueduct. It's in a chest in the Aqueduct 1 area.

Mythril Claws

Ability: Chi Trap

Location: Rewarded for beating the Failed Experiment boss in Chapter 13. It's part of the story so can't be missed.

Purple Pain

Ability: True Strike

Location: In Chapter 16 when Tifa is separated from the others, don't climb back up the ladder when she falls. First, use the monkey bars to reach the chest that contains this weapon.

Barret

Gattling Gun

Ability: Focused Shot

Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).

Light Machine Gun

Ability: Lifesaver

Location: Rewarded as part of the story during Chapter 6.

Big Bertha

Ability: Maximum Fury

Location: Buy this from the Weapon Shop in Evergreen Park in Chapter 13.

Wrecking Ball

Ability: Smackdown

Location: This is a reward for completing the Subterranean Menace sidequest in Chapter 14.

Steel Pincers

Ability: Charging Uppercut

Location: Buy from the Moogle Merchant in the Sector 5 Slums.

EKG Cannon

Ability: Point Blank

Location: Once you've spoken to the mayor in Chapter 16, speak to Hart and pay him 10,000 gil to get this weapon.

Aerith

Guard Stick

Ability: Arcane Wind

Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).

Silver Staff

Ability: Sorcerous Storm

Location: Bought from the Moogle Merchant in the Sector 5 Slums in Chapter 8.

Arcane Scepter

Ability: Fleeting Familiar

Location: Complete the 'Dynamite Body' or 'Shears' Counterattack' sidequests in Chapter 9.

Mythril Rod

Ability: Ray of Judgement

Location: Found in Chapter 11 in the Switchyard 2 Section C area. Go through an old train car instead of up the ladder to get to it.

Bladed Staff

Ability: Lustrous Shield

Location: Steal this from the Eligor boss in Chapter 11. You'll need Steal materia equipped to do so.

Reinforced Staff

Ability: ATB Ward

Location: Found in a chest at the beginning of Chapter 17.

Yuffie

4-Point Shuriken

Ability: Elemental Ninjutsu

Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).

Boomerang

Ability: Brumal Form

Location: This is found during Chapter 1 in Avalanche's Base inside the Base Interior. It's downstairs inside a chest.

Steel Reaper

Ability: Banishment

Location: This is found in Ward 1 in Chapter 1. The story takes you here and the chest is easy to spot.

Sonon

Marshalist's Staff

Ability: Swirling Storm

Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).

Indurate Staff

Ability: Fighting Spirit

Location: It's in a chest in the Shipping Facility area. You go here as part of the story in Chapter 1.

Djinn Staff

Ability: Incite

Location: This is found in a chest in the Maintenance Facilities in Chapter 2, after you beat the Armored Magitrooper.