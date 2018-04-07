Final Fantasy 15 to release four new DLC episodes next year, including an alternate ending

Square Enix will release four new episodes of DLC for Final Fantasy 15 next year, including an alternate ending, it announced at PAX East yesterday.

The four pieces of DLC, detailed in this Resetera thread, will include an episode centered on Ardyn, one focused on the fate of Luna, one smaller side-story about the Starscourge and, in Episode 4, Noctis's "final battle", which will contain the alternate ending to the game.

All four are due in the first half of next year, by which time the game will have already added a level editor, singleplayer character customisation, modding tools and Steam Workshop support, Square Enix said. Later this year, the developer will also start to sell Final Fantasy 15's co-op multiplayer mode, Comrades, as a standalone package, so you can play it without owning the base game. Before that, the mode will be updated to add raid bosses and battle challenges.

The modding tools and Steam Workshop support is due before the summer, while the level editor will arrive in the second half of this year. Players will be able to use it to create quests and simple game modes—Square Enix showed off a golf mini-game and custom Chocobo races.

