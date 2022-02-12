Final Fantasy 14 has more Deep Dungeons on the way

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy 14's roguelite Deep Dungeons are on their way back, says game director Naoki Yoshida. In an interview at the Korean Final Fantasy Festival, Yoshida has confirmed that more Deep Dungeons are on the way to the MMO.

Yoshi-P said during the Korean FFXIV FanFes that they heard many people around the world wanted more deep dungeons, and he said they will bring back a new deep dungeon series starting in the 6.X patches. #FFXIV pic.twitter.com/WKyHuWFrqSFebruary 12, 2022 See more

These new Deep Dungeons are on their way as part of the 6.0 series of patches, which should start in March or April with patch 6.1. Yoshida's next message to the community will be on February 18th, where he's supposed to talk about the future of Final Fantasy 14.

Deep Dungeons are one of the more interesting experimental things FF14 has done, and with the last of them coming in the Stormblood expansion in 2018. They're large, multi-layered experiences that have to be started over if you die, and some of them are quite challenging. Despite that, they're very popular with the game's community and a vocal segment has been clamoring for more ever since.