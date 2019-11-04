Fight and build in novel free platformer Orudo Taima

(Image credit: Thomas Olsson, Gutty Kreum)

It's a little rough around the edges, but there's much to enjoy about Orudo Taima, an attractive platformer where you have to fix up a boat. Conveniently, the parts required to fix it are dotted around the cursed island you call home, so you'll need to travel around collecting bits of wood, or nails, or other boaty bits.

There's something satisfying to the act of collecting a plank of wood, carrying it back to your truck, and then running off to gather additional parts. I particularly like how, once you've arrived back at the docks, you unload the truck by punching and kicking it repeatedly.

But there's more to Orudo Taima than simply gathering materials. You'll also need to battle monsters, either with your fists, your feet, or by using any of the other things you've picked up. There's a unique animation, whether you're swinging a plank, or a wooden pole, or firing nails at the monsters—luckily, there are plenty of materials strewn about the island.

It does get a bit tiresome, particularly in the larger levels, having to ferry each item back to the truck individually. But if you can put up with that, there's fun to be had with this sizable, inventive game. (Thanks, Alpha Beta Gamer.)

