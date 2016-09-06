FIFA 17 reveals top 10 best-rated players

FIFA 17 is limbering up for its September 27 release and has now revealed its top ten best-rated players ahead of kick off. For the first time since 2009, Barcelona’s five-time world player of the year award-winner Lionel Messi is not number one.

Instead, domestic rival Cristiano Ronaldo clinches the top spot this time round, with Barca’s Neymar and Luis Suarez in third and fourth place respectively. It’s worth noting that these positions are relevant to the game’s built-in stats which FIFA Ultimate Team updates through the season in relation to real-life performance. That said, on top form, fluctuation between the following will likely be minimal. Here’s the list in full:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 94 (Real Madrid)

2. Lionel Messi - 93 (Barcelona)

3. Neymar - 92 (Barcelona)

4. Luis Suárez - 92 (Barcelona)

5. Manuel Neuer - 92 (Bayern Munich)

6. Gareth Bale - 90 (Real Madrid)

7. Zlatan Ibrahimović - 90 (Manchester United)

8. Jérôme Boateng - 90 (Bayern Munich)

9. Robert Lewandowski - 90 (Bayern Munich)

10. David De Gea - 90 (Manchester United)

EA Sports has also revealed the top 20 English Premier League players to grace the football/soccer sim this year. The list includes the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Vincent Kompany, however doesn’t include Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane—who seems pretty disappointed with his ratings in conversation with Copa 90.

FIFA 17 is due September 27, and a demo is expected on September 13. Until then, read Ben’s thoughts on how the latest iteration’s “aggressive play and a new story mode push the series forward.”