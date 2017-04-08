Far Cry 4 director leaves Ubisoft, starts new studio

Pictured: Far Cry 4

After seven years, Far Cry 4 director Alex Hutchinson has left Ubisoft. The veteran developer announced his departure on Twitter, while simultaneously revealing the name of a new studio he's founded with some fellow developers including former Warner Bros. and EA executive producer Reid Schneider.

"Extremely proud of all we achieved on Far Cry and Assassin's, but very excited to build something new," Hutchinson wrote. "Myself, [Reid Schneider], and some other wonderful people have founded a brand new company: Typhoon Studios.

"Probably won't have much to announce in the near future as we hire, build our studio, buy a coffee machine, and build Ikea furniture, but... we are hard at work imagining a brand new world to inflict on all of you, so stay tuned."

First off, it's a good thing Hutchinson is planning to buy a coffee machine because a day before this announcement, he microwaved a coffee, which even he admits is a drastic decision. Secondly, you can check out Typhoon Studios' logo on its official website, and it looks quite a bit like Ubisoft's logo—I find that very funny. Thirdly, Far Cry 4 is one of the best action games from the past few years, so I'm excited to see what Hutchinson and his new studio are up to.

At Ubisoft, Hutchinson also directed Assassin's Creed III, but prior to that, he worked at EA on games such as Spore, The Sims 2, and Army of Two: The 40th Day.

We'll be sure to keep up on Hutchinson and Typhoon Studios and report back when its first game is announced.