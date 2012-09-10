Fan-made Battlestar Galactica game released for free

Apparently four years in the making, Diaspora: Shattered Armistice is a fan-made Battlestar Galactica game built on the opensource Freespace 2 engine. It launched just last week and, holy smoking frak, does it look good.

You won't be able to command the Galactica itself - this is a game purely about the joy of zero-g dogfighting - but you will get to hop into the cockpit of the MK VII Viper, the Raptor or the new MK VIIe strike variant and then launch from, land on, or fly loop-de-loops round Galactica. There's multiplayer, too, where players can choose to embody either Humanity's Last Hope or indeed the God-bothering Space-Toaster Menace. The online stuff is very much in beta at the moment, so player input regarding the balance of different craft is welcomed.

Head over to the Diaspora website for more information on how to download the game or check out the launch trailer below to get a sense of the space-sploding thrills on offer.