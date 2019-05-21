Fallout 76's Project Paradise takes you underground for some deadly lab tests

While the various Fallout vaults in West Virginia still remain sealed up tight, there's now a different way to go underground in Fallout 76. Project Paradise is a new event that will take you into a series of subterranean laboratories to perform lab tests on presumably unwilling subjects. This event is not for greenhorns: you should be above level 50 before you begin, and Bethesda recommends you bring some friends along, too:

"Beneath the Arktos Pharma building lies one of the company’s most closely-guarded secrets: a sprawling subterranean research facility made up of three cavernous labs. Each of these labs feature their own biomes, which created opportunities to perform experiments on a wide variety of flora and fauna."

Due to the lab being underground and staffed entirely by robots, it's still active and during the event you'll get to participate in product testing on the creatures that dwell there. I'm no psychic, but I assume there may be some mutations involved. To get started, head to the Arktos building (south of Morgantown), step into the lobby, and take the elevators down.

Along with the event there are a few bug fixes and other tweaks arriving today. Read the full patch notes here.