Fallout 4 Survival Mode changes leak

More information about the changes coming to Fallout 4's Survival Mode have appeared on Reddit, thanks to the datamining efforts of a user by the name of ShaneD35. According to what he's found, Survival Mode will ensure that you die sooner, faster, more often, and for more reasons than ever before.

Bethesda subsequently confirmed on Twitter that the findings are legit, though alas there's no word on when it will be ready to go live.

Our fans are too smart. Early look at #Fallout4 Survival Mode on @reddit. We’re still messing w/ it. More to come! https://t.co/1YmVBIt6W0February 24, 2016

Here's what you have to look forward to when Survival Mode arrives:

Saving: Manual and quicksaving are disabled. To save your game, you'll need to find a bed and sleep for at least an hour.

Combat: Combat is more lethal for everyone. You now deal, but also take, more damage. You can increase the damage you deal even further with "Adrenaline" (see below).

Fast Travel: Fast Travel is disabled. If you wish to be somewhere, you'll have to physically travel there.

Weighted Ammo: Bullets and shells now all have a small amount of weight, which varies by caliber. Heavier items such as fusion cores, rockets, and mini-nukes can really drag you down.

Compass: Be sure to keep your eyes peeled, as enemies will no longer appear on your compass. As well, the distance at which locations of interest will appear has been significantly shortened.

Adrenaline: Survival automatically grants the Adrenaline perk, which provides a bonus to your damage output. Unlike other perks, the only way to increase your rank of the Adrenaline perk is by getting kills (hostile or otherwise). The higher your Adrenaline rank, the higher the damage bonus. Sleeping for more than an hour, however, will cause your Adrenaline rank to lower. You can check your current Adrenaline rank at any time in the Perks section on the Stat tab in your Pip-Boy.

Wellness: You'll find it difficult to survive without taking proper care of yourself. You must stay hydrated, fed, and rested to remain combat-ready. Going for extended periods of time without food, water, or sleep will begin to adversely affect your health, hurting your SPECIAL stats, adding to your Fatigue (see "Fatigue" below), lowering your immunity (see "Sickness" below), and eventually even dealing physical damage to you.

Fatigue: Fatigue works like radiation but affects your Action Points (AP) rather than your Hit Points (HP). The more Fatigue you've built up, the less AP you'll have for other actions. The amount of Fatigue you've accumulated is displayed in red on your AP bar.

Sickness: A comprised immune system and a few questionable decisions can end up getting you killed. Eating uncooked meat, drinking unpurified water, taking damage from disease-ridden sources, such as ghouls and bugs, or using harmful Chems all put your body at increased risk for various ill effects. When you are afflicted with an illness, a message will appear onscreen. You can view specifics about your current illnesses by navigating to the Status section on your Pip-Boy's Data tab and pressing [RShoulder] to view your active effects.

Antibiotics: Antibiotics, which can be crafted at Chem Stations or purchased from doctors, heal the various effects of sickness.

Bed Types: The type of bed you're sleeping in determines the length of time you are able to stay asleep. A sleeping bag will save your game and may help save your life when you're desperate, but it will never allow for a full night's rest and the benefits that come with it.

Crippled Limbs: Crippled limbs will no longer auto-heal after combat and will remain crippled until healed by a Stimpak.

Carry Weight: Exceeding your carry weight reduces your Endurance and Agility stats and periodically damages your legs and health. Think of your back!

Companions: Companions will no longer automatically get back up if downed during combat and will return home if abandoned without being healed.

Enemy and Loot Repopulation: Locations you've cleared will now repopulate enemies and loot at a significantly slower rate.

While you're bracing yourself for the arrival of that little lot, why not consider customizing your Fallout 4 experience with some of the best mods so far. (Or, if the game's already too hard for your taste, have some cheats and console commands.)