F1 2013 announced, goes back to the '80s with Classic Edition

Codemasters have announced the next entry in their ever-increasing garage full of racers. Which of their roster is getting a new model? I'll give you a clue: the year is 2013, and the last released Formula 1 game from the company was F1 2012. You don't have to be as fast as Nigel Mansell to work this out. This time, as well as featuring an updated line-up of cars, tracks and drivers, F1 2013 will also look back to the championship's history with its '80s and '90s-set Classic Edition.

Great, the '80s and '90s are classic now? Well I feel old. Luckily, that means I get to nod sagely about how the drivers of the past didn't have all this new-fangled technology to rely on - instead getting by with their wits and the grit of their moustache. Which is bollocks, obviously - technology is amazing. But if nothing else, it's a markedly different challenge, and one that will hopefully do a lot to set this version of the annual racer apart from its previous iteration. Not that it's a standard upgrade: Codemasters tease it as a "limited edition, premium package", although are yet to reveal pricing details.

If you want to see more of the game in action, here's a lap of Silverstone, with a man talking in what might as well be an alien language:

You can see the full feature list of both Classic and Regular Editions over at the Codemasters announcement page . F1 2013 is due out this Autumn.

