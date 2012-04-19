EverQuest free-to-play is doing well

[VAMS id="K8r0zKjOP5GJT"]

The original EverQuest went free-to-play a little over a month ago, and, if Sony Online Entertainment's latest stats are anything to go by, it's doing rather well.

Unique log-ins have increased by 150%, there's been a 125% boost to item sales, and the amount of users online at a given point has increased by 40%. Perhaps most impressively, EverQuest registrations have increased by 350%.

The thirteen year old MMO established many of the design principles that informed most of the online RPGs that followed it, particuarly World of Warcraft. Its direct sequel is also doing well - yesterday, EverQuest 2 was updated with two new zones and over 100 new quests .