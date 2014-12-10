Popular

EVE Online's Rhea update released, is summarised in new trailer

By

PolarizedWeaponModule

New ships, new challenges, 100 new wormhole systems and spiffier visuals. That's what EVE players are getting in Rhea; the game's sixth—and, according to CCP, biggest—major release of this year. The above main features are rounded up in a new trailer touring people through the update.

Of the 100 new systems, one, named Thera, is billed as a "location unlike any other in the universe". CCP describe it as, "home to four fully-equipped stations with a staggering amount of entry points. At over 340 astronomical units (AU) end to end, it is unparalleled in size and scope."

In addition, players will have access to a new UI, and new ship control system. You can see a more detailed run-down of the release's content over at the Rhea release page.

Phil Savage

