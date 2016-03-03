Euro Truck Simulator 2 update lets you customise your nuts

'Ultimate wheel customisation'. That's what SCS is promising Euro- and American Truck Simulator players will accompany Steam Workshop support in the next patch.

Recently, the tyres and discs of your big rigs were split into separate components. SCS is extending the system to include hubs, hubcaps and nuts. That'll arrive for both games simultaneously, although the patch isn't dated yet.

After that, the options will be expanded still further with "a small but cool DLC", packing far-out nut designs and paintable components. Quite a nice complement for Euro Truck Simulator's multiplayer mod, I'll wager.