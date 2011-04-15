EU Facebook Giveaway: win one of ten Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike keys

The First Strike map pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops adds four new multiplayer maps, and a new zombie mode arena. The new maps include one set in an ice rink, another on the rooftops of Kowloon, and the zombie map adds new enemies, like gibbering gaggles of zombie Russian cosmonaut monkeys.

Never killed a zombie Russian cosmonaut monkey before? You're missing out. Luckily, we've got ten Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike keys to give away. If you live in Europe, you can enter the competition by answering the question on the PC Gamer Facebook page .