ESRB listing for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition suggests it might be coming soon

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition came out early in 2018, and it was definitely very okay. Its shortcomings didn't lie with the remastering, which Fraser said in his 60/100 review is "solid," but with the game at its core, which "was overshadowed by its much-improved sequel." He also theorized that it was likely that the sequel would get a "definitive" update as well (and overshadow the original yet again), and based on a recent ESRB listing it looks like it could happen soon.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is rated T (Teen), for mild blood, mild language, and violence. "Players can zoom in on military units, while they use swords, bows, and cannons to eliminate enemy forces and structures; battles are accompanied by weapon clashes, cries of pain, and explosions," the listing warns. "Some battlefields depict impaled soldiers on spikes, and a handful of cutscenes depict images of soldiers impaled by arrows. One still-image sequence shows a large bloodstain on the ground along with blood splatter on parchment. The word 'bastard' is heard in the game."

The listing also contains a description of the game, if you happen to be unfamiliar with it: "A real-time strategy game in which players control empires from the Dark Age through the Imperial Age," in which players harvest resources, build structures, and control units including spearman, archers, cavalry, and siege weapons. It's all quite familiar, but exceptionally well-done: We gave it an Editor's Choice award and called it "one of the best RTS games ever" in our 94/100 review.

With all due respect to Fraser, it's not actually a surprise that Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is happening. Microsoft said when AoE1DE was announced that it wanted to update the entire series, and 2019 is the 20th anniversary of AoE2, so that's a good fit too. A studio rep declined to comment, but the ESRB listing is at the very least a sign that the wheels have been turning, and that we'll hopefully be hearing something official about it soon.

Thanks, Blues.

