Popular

Enjoy a gorgeous, free adventure game in Edgar—Bokbok in Boulzac

By

Or are you chicken?

I do enjoy a good adventure game, and here's one with a fun rural setting, beautiful art and animation, and an amusing script. Edgar—Bokbok in Boulzac puts you in the role of an inventor type living on the edge of a quaint village. He's basically Wallace (of Wallace and Gromit fame) but with a trusty pet chicken instead of a dog, and living in a version of the French countryside rather than an England full of were-rabbits and moony cheese.

The pleasantly angular, cartoony art style fits the lighthearted tone of Edgar like a glove, while the controls make a nice change from the pointing and clicking required in most games in this style. You control the inventor chap directly, solving a handful of puzzles during your search for a replacement farming doodad—before the game cuts out abruptly with a 'to be continued' message.

That's because Edgar is currently just a demo—quite a long demo, longer than many finished free adventure games—but a demo nonetheless. But while the conclusion of this charming chicken-'em-up is still in the oven, its funny, delightful beginning is still worthy of your time.

For more great free experiences, check out our roundup of the best free PC games.

See comments