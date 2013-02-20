Enemy: a turn-based tactical roguelike in a procedurally generated physics playground

Enemy's squad roster may be picked from voxel representations of classic console characters, but the real point of reference is the original X-Com. The game, currently looking for Kickstarter backers, is a turn-based tactical roguelike, in which your 8-bit army displays skills ranging from blater proficiency to monster-squishing super jumps. Nostalgia-baiting overload it may be, but the real strength of project lies in the amazingly destructible environments.

The game procedurally generates its locations using classic gaming environments as a reference point. According to the Kickstarter page, this means "a collision of genres, where haunted graveyards, infested space stations, and peaceful mushroom villages all stand side-by-side." The randomisation of content goes further still, generating new scenarios with each attempt. "In one play-through, you might rescue the King of Dreams from the captain of the space pirates. In the next, you might avenge your fallen father by defeating a resurrected Dracula."

Really, though, it's the incredibly detailed physics that piques my interest. The backer video shows how, instead of killing an enemy directly, you can bomb a building they're in, causing it fall on them in a shower of voxel debris. The latest update reveals even more expressive tactical options, with a video showing a Link-like soldier destroying a huge chunk of house by felling a tree next to it.

Enemy is looking for a modest $15,000, and is already over $7,000 with 16 days to go. You can see more details at the Kickstarter page .