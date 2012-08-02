End of Nations beta key giveaway

End of Nations, the Trion Worlds MMORTS, is having a beta event this weekend, and we've got 1,500 keys to give away to lucky PC Gamer readers.

Yes, you could be engaging in 26 a side co-op battles with over a thousand units this very weekend. All you need to do is follow the steps below.

End of Nations is an absolutely gigantic game, featuring battles of up to 52 people playing on gigantic battlefields with up to 1040 units. When Tom played it for our End of Nations preview it reminded him a lot of World in Conflict, so fans of that underrated gem should definitely check this beta out.

The beta is this weekend, so you'll only have a small window to sign up for your key. Just follow this link and enter your details. Keys will go out at midday tomorrow, giving you just enough time to download the client by the time the beta starts at 5pm.