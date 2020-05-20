Embracer Group, formerly THQ Nordic AB, has 118 games in development

Embracer Group, formerly THQ Nordic AB, and before that Nordic Games, has grown vast over the last four years. According to its latest annual report, it's got a whopping 118 games in development, 69 of which are yet to be announced.

Some of these games might never see the light of day, but it's still an absurd number. It shouldn't be a surprise, however, given how many developers are attached to its subsidiaries.

After it snatched up much of THQ's catalogue back in 2016, along with its name, the company quickly started acquiring developers and publishers, including Coffee Stain and Koch Media. It's now got 31 studios and five main subsidiaries.

Through these studios, it's brought back a lot of retired series, most recently Comanche, but they're responsible for a pretty diverse roster of games, from Snowrunner to Deep Rock Galactic. Snowrunner's Saber Interactive is its latest acquisition, apparently spurred on by the surprising success of middling zombie shooter World War Z.

This year's upcoming releases include Biomutant, Chorus, Destroy all Humans! and Wasteland 3, and the report teases that there are a lot more games that haven't been revealed.

You can see a full list of Embracer Group's announced games in the full presentation, though some of them are very much up in the air. Dead Island 2, for instance, has been MiA for six years, passing from developer to developer without any news. It's still being made, apparently.