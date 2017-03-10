Elite: Dangerous PAX trailer hints at trouble ahead for the human race

The search for the mysterious alien race known as the Thargoid in Elite: Dangerous seemed to finally bear fruit back in January, when a pilot encountered a bizarre, flower-like alien ship. The incident ended peacefully, although nobody seemed to believe that would last: As the first contact pilot put it, "If they are Thargoids, we're up shit creek without a paddle." Going by the "Unknown" trailer released today at PAX, he was 100 percent right—and it's time to start splashing.

The trailer is unfortunately brief, and to be fair to all involved it may have ended with a handshake and the friendly exchange of information and technology under the shadow of that massive alien ship. But my gut feeling is that's not how matters played out.

It's possible that the humans brought the wrath of the Thargoids (or whoever they are) upon them by poking around inside that cave, or parking garage, or whatever it is. Or maybe it was a trap, meant to draw human ships in to test their combat capabilities. Whatever the case, it seems clear that these flower-flying freaks from beyond the frontier are done screwing around, and that could mean some very interesting times ahead for Elite: Dangerous players.