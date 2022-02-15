Elden Ring's system requirements are here and they're beefy

Audio player loading…

After Elden Ring's minimum specifications briefly appeared on Steam earlier this week, the game's Twitter page has now unveiled the full system requirements to run FromSoftware's latest brutal endeavour.

While Ted Litchfield theorised that Steam's recommended specs may have accidentally been listed as the minimum, sadly that doesn't seem to be the case. You'll be needing at least 12GB of RAM to run the game, plus either an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. If you want to run the game at recommended specs, you'll need a little more RAM at 16GB and either an Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon Vega 56.

It's a far cry from the sort of specifications we're used to seeing in FromSoftware games, especially considering the game is also coming out on PS4 and Xbox One. It'll be interesting to see how our machines handle the game and whether FromSoftware is overshooting a little on the specs, if it's a case of poor optimisation or if Elden Ring really is going to be that bitch.

Here are the full specs to peep for yourself:

Elden Ring minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0) Storage: 60GB

60GB Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Elden Ring recommended specifications